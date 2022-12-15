Inspirato to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results Monday, December 19

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, December 19.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 20 to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7r5eakh6

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

