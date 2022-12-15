Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Macon, Georgia

The opening of the Macon franchise will aid area residents with the removal of snakes, bats, squirrels, rats, and many more wildlife species from local homes, yards and gardens

/EIN News/ -- MACON, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Macon, Georgia today. Owned and operated by Andy Border, the new location will serve the Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Upson Counties.



“Georgia is home to a variety of wildlife, and we want to provide a safe environment for anyone who unexpectedly comes into contact with local animals,” said Andy Border, Owner of Critter Control of Macon. “Born and raised in Georgia, I’m excited to supply the community with the best wildlife control service in central Georgia by being honest and ethical, no matter the situation.”

Macon offers an ideal climate for a variety of wildlife. With warm temperatures running through the area, residents typically notice higher rates of wildlife interactions. Georgia has 15 species of bats, many endangered but all can cause issues throughout the year and should only be handled by professionals. It is quite common for residents to experience other issues with squirrels, rodents, honey bees, snakes and a plethora of other nuisance wildlife species on a regular basis. The opening of Critter Control’s Macon franchise provides a team of professionals who have undergone in-depth training to safely and humanely remove unwanted wildlife from residential and commercial properties.

“Georgia’s diverse wildlife creates a year-round demand for nuisance wildlife handling and removal services,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Andy and his team are well prepared to handle the many wildlife needs in the central Georgia area and we are excited to see the team provide immediate, safe and humane wildlife services that will positively impact the local Macon community.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.



Critter Control of Macon will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, and will be on call Saturdays and Sunday, as needed. The franchise offers service discounts to first responders, members of the US military and senior citizens. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (478) 397-1845 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/georgia/macon.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.