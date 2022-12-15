Online Community Dedicated to Auto Shop Owners Launches Tool to Compare Labor Rates across North America

Map of Shop Labor Rates

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new tool that makes it easy for auto shop owners to track and compare labor rates across the United States and Canada.” — Tom Ham

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an auto repair shop owner, keeping track of labor rates is essential to stay competitive and maximize profits. However, this can be a time-consuming and tedious task. That’s why we’re excited to announce the launch of our new tool that makes it easy for auto shop owners to track and compare labor rates across the United States and Canada.

With our tool, auto shop owners can quickly and easily compare labor rates to those of other shops in their area, ensuring they’re charging competitive prices. This can help shop owners attract and retain new customers, ultimately improving their bottom line.

Our tool also tracks labor rates over time, so shop owners can see how they change and adjust their pricing accordingly. This ensures that they’re always charging fair prices for their services while staying competitive in a crowded market.

In addition, our tool is user-friendly and intuitive, so they can start using it immediately without any hassle. Auto shop owners can input their labor rates, and the tool will do the rest, providing them with valuable insights and data that they can use to improve their business.

Overall, our new tool is a valuable resource for auto shop owners who want to track and compare labor rates. With its help, they can stay competitive, attract new customers, and optimize their pricing to maximize profits. We encourage Auto Shop owners to try it today and see the difference it can make for their business.

One of the best features of our new tool is that it’s completely free to use for all members. However, to access the data and compare labor rates to those of other shops, shop owners must post their own shop’s labor information. This helps keep the data fresh and relevant, as we require members to update their information every six months.

With over 300 shop labor rate submissions to date from shops across the United States and Canada, our tool provides a wealth of valuable data that can be used to optimize pricing and stay competitive. Plus, the more shops participating and posting their labor rates, the more comprehensive and useful the data will be.

If you’re an auto shop owner who wants to track and compare labor rates, don’t hesitate to sign up and join our community. It’s free, easy, and can help improve business and boost profits.