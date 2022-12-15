Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Conditions Drives Sector

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuroscience antibodies & assays market is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21%. The neuroscience antibodies & assays market is expected to reach $5.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.97%.

North America was the largest region in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market in 2021. The regions covered in neuroscience antibodies & assays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing incidents of neurological illnesses across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the neuroscience antibodies & assays market going forward. Neurological illnesses are disorders affecting the nervous system and examples of neurological disorders include epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and so on. The rise in the number of neurological illnesses requires more research and development activities for the treatment of these diseases.

Antibodies and assays are used in research and development activities to study development, systems, structure and function, and disorders and degeneration of the nervous system. Thus, the neuroscience antibodies & assays market grows with the increase in incidents of neurological illnesses.

For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency 55 million people live with dementia globally, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year as per 2021 data. According to Alzheimer's Association a US based Non-profit association, 6.5 million people in the US have Alzheimer's disease as per 2022 data. As a result, the increased incidence of neurological illnesses across the world is driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market forward.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cisbio HTRF that works on TR-FRET technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2020, PerkinElmer Inc, a US-based diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental research company, launched 'PerkinElmer Cisbio HTRF Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) Cellular Kit'. The new kit has applications in various disease areas such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The novel assay's can be applied to increase study specificity for the Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) intersection point. With the help of TR-FRET technology helps to identify crucial mitophagy dysfunction and breakdowns in the intricate network between neurons and glial cells that can result in neurodegenerative disease.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Consumables; Instruments

2) By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics; Clinical Chemistry; Immunoassays Or Immunochemistry; Others Technologies

3) By Application: In Vitro Diagnostics; Research; Drug Discovery

4) By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers; Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Characteristics

3. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Trends And Strategies

4. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Size And Growth

6. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Segmentation

7. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

9. China Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

10. India Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

11. Japan Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

12. Australia Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

13. Indonesia Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

14. South Korea Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

15. Western Europe Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

16. UK Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

17. Germany Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

18. France Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

19. Eastern Europe Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

20. Russia Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

21. North America Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

22. USA Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

23. South America Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

24. Brazil Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

25. Middle East Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

26. Africa Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

27. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

29. Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abcam PLC

BioLegend Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35jxgd

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900