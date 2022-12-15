EMU Psychology Students Club Attends The Call To “Do a Kindness on Campus”

The Psychology Students Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate attended the Community Involvement Center’s “Do a Kindness on Campus” call and organized a social responsibility and awareness event on 5 December, International Volunteer Day.

With the contributions of Famagusta Ravelin Lions Club, volunteering students from the Psychology Students Club put food for the dogs that live around the campus and also organized a trash collecting event. Psychology Students Club Advisor Assist. Prof. Dr. Pelin Karakuş Akalın, Famagusta Ravelin Lions Club Chair Esin Oza, club members and Animal Aid Club members took part in the event.

Having over 400 members, the Psychology Students Club is one of the most popular Student Clubs in EMU. The club is to continue organizing various academic and social event throughout the year.