Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,605 in the last 365 days.

EMU Psychology Students Club Attends The Call To “Do a Kindness on Campus”

The Psychology Students Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate attended the Community Involvement Center’s “Do a Kindness on Campus” call and organized a social responsibility and awareness event on 5 December, International Volunteer Day.

EMU Psychology Students Club Attends The Call To “Do a Kindness on Campus”

With the contributions of Famagusta Ravelin Lions Club, volunteering students from the Psychology Students Club put food for the dogs that live around the campus and also organized a trash collecting event. Psychology Students Club Advisor Assist. Prof. Dr. Pelin Karakuş Akalın, Famagusta Ravelin Lions Club Chair Esin Oza, club members and Animal Aid Club members took part in the event.

Having over 400 members, the Psychology Students Club is one of the most popular Student Clubs in EMU. The club is to continue organizing various academic and social event throughout the year.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Psychology Students Club Attends The Call To “Do a Kindness on Campus”

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.