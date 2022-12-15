EMU Department Of Political Science And International Relations Organised A Honour And High Honour Ceremony For Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Political Science and International Relations organized an honour and high honour ceremony for successful students in the 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester. Head of Department of Political Science and International Relations Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, academic staff of the department and students who were entitled to receive certificates attended the said event.

In a speech of his own, Head of Department Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen emphasized that the purpose of the ceremony is to appreciate and announce the success of the students to the public. Stating that "Success should be recognized and appreciated", Prof. Dr. Sözen also added that the ideas, concerns and suggestions of the students are also listened and pointed out that bringing the faculty members and students together in such environments and creating sincere and genuine discussion environments have also contributed to the development of the department.

The ceremony ended with the students who received certificates and academic staff of the department taking a group photo.