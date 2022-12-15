Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,581 in the last 365 days.

EMU Department Of Political Science And International Relations Organised A Honour And High Honour Ceremony For Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Political Science and International Relations organized an honour and high honour ceremony for successful students in the 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester. Head of Department of Political Science and International Relations Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, academic staff of the department and students who were entitled to receive certificates attended the said event.

In a speech of his own, Head of Department Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen emphasized that the purpose of the ceremony is to appreciate and announce the success of the students to the public. Stating that "Success should be recognized and appreciated", Prof. Dr. Sözen also added that the ideas, concerns and suggestions of the students are also listened and pointed out that bringing the faculty members and students together in such environments and creating sincere and genuine discussion environments have also contributed to the development of the department.

The ceremony ended with the students who received certificates and academic staff of the department taking a group photo.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Department Of Political Science And International Relations Organised A Honour And High Honour Ceremony For Students

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.