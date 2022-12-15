Lexipol Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List

Annual list recognizes companies putting purpose ahead of profit

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Government Services category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.



“We are proud to be included on Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list, which acknowledges our team’s dedication to and excellence in serving public safety,” said Lexipol CEO Chuck Corbin. “At Lexipol, we are privileged to serve such a unique group of customers and are inspired by their mission and passion for what they do. As a result, we will continue to provide support wherever we can, seeking to make a difference and improve safety in communities across the country.”

This recognition reflects Lexipol’s mission: to create safer communities and empower the public safety professionals that serve them. The nomination highlighted the comprehensive nature of Lexipol’s solutions—specifically its policy management system and mobile wellness app—and how these solutions work together to support first responders. Additionally, the nomination focused on Lexipol’s outreach efforts in partnering with non-profits and community organizations, as well as resources to help community members and public safety personnel better understand key policy issues.

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories—from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more—and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based and impact-based categories. Learn more and view the full list of winners .

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.