Redwood Logistics Receives ‘Top Company to Work For in Transportation’ Award from Women in Trucking and Redefining the Road Magazine

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced the company has been recognized by Women in Trucking and Redefining the Road Magazine as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation. The award recognizes and highlights companies in the industry that are friendly for women in both professional driver and corporate capacities.



“Redwood’s commitment to a corporate culture that fosters diversity and professional development has continued to push many innovative minds to the forefront of our operations,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “By leading across the board and by business unit, the women within Redwood have helped position us as solution leaders within the physical and digital supply chains.”

While the transportation industry averages 25 percent female employee representation according to the Bureau of Labor, Redwood’s 32 percent is among the highest in the industry and growing each year. Redwood hosted its fifth annual Women in Logistics event in October to empower the next generation of female leaders, and recently had two senior vice presidents, Emily Weiser and Olga Salinas, receive 2022 Women in Supply Chain Awards from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.



Companies were selected to the list based on characteristics including corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

“The history of corporate diversity and inclusion are one of the main attractions for Redwood, both within the logistics industry as well as locally here in the greater Chicago area,” added Andrea Alaimo, SVP of Human Resources, Redwood. “Our culture is our strength and permeates into the way we attract talent and work with our customers by ‘connecting to win’ in a competitive environment.”

The list comprises a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. For the full list visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/top-companies-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and innovative platform services all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS)™. LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

Media Inquiries:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

Tyler@leadcoverage.com