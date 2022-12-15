Vera Bradley awarded B2B Web Store of the Year by Sana Commerce

227% growth in orders; 71% increase in web store adoption for Vera Bradley Wholesale.

The Mad Group is 2022’s Best Newcomer; Rob Hoogendijk (Diversey) and Alexander Sampedro (Kubiec) announced as E-commerce Managers of the Year.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sana Commerce announced the winners of its Annual B2B Commerce award program naming Vera Bradley as the best B2B web store of 2022. The Vera Bradley web store wholesales women’s handbags, travel items and accessories, and has seen unprecedented success in the last year in terms of adoption and growth.

Michiel Schipperus, CEO of Sana Commerce said, “For this award, we looked for a successful B2B web store that not only achieved sales results and buyer adoption, but also showcased innovation and focused on the best buyer experience. In our evaluation this included strong design, efficient product navigation and information directly from the ERP.

With Vera Bradley, we see all of this and more. We were particularly impressed by their programmatic approach to adoption, leading to a 71% increase in web store usage (year over year), and a stunning 227% increase in orders placed by buyers. The web store works so well that Vera Bradley has seen a 96% decrease in emails from sales consultants to customer service for support. That’s an incredible proof point for the web store’s ability for self-service and their focus on buyer experience.”

Best Newcomer of 2022

New web stores that have already achieved significant results in a short time frame were also able to submit their nomination for a B2B E-commerce Award. The judging panel chose The Mad Group as Best Newcomer of 2022. In the four months since the store launched, the company has already experienced a significant uptick in revenues and excellent buyer feedback.

E-commerce Manager of the Year

Sana Commerce also named Alexander Sampedro from Kubiec and Rob Hoogendijk from Diversey as E-commerce Managers of the Year. Schipperus noted, “Under Rob’s leadership, Diversey launched 19 web stores. And Alexander was the obvious winner from an SMB perspective with his data-driven and buyer-centric approach.”

This is the fourth year of the Sana Commerce B2B E-commerce awards. “All of our past winners have one thing in common: they work closely with our Customer Success team to make the most of their ERP-integrated e-commerce solution and build close buyer relationships,” said Schipperus.

About Sana Commerce

Sana Commerce is an e-commerce platform designed to help manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers succeed by fostering lasting relationships with customers who depend on them.

Sana achieves this by integrating SAP or Microsoft Dynamics ERP and e-commerce into one platform. This eliminates the system silos, unnecessary complexities and compromises caused by mainstream e-commerce solutions.

Sana Commerce is a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold partner, backed by a strong global partner network and recognized by leading industry experts.

