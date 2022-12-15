Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2022 List of "General Managers to Watch"

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the annual “GMs to Watch” list, which showcases strong, passionate leaders in the hospitality industry.

Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field.

This year, more than 900 nominations were received, and 48 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

1. Florence Alloing, Group General Manager, Georgian House Hotel, Pimlico & Victorian House Hotel, Grasmere

2. Aaron Bajorek, General Manager, The Jacquard, An Autograph Collection Hotel

3. Ross Bartlett, Regional General Manager, Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton

4. Cody Bertone, General Manager, Virgin Hotels New Orleans

5. Norina Cadili, General Manager, JW Marriott Grand Rapids

6. Brian Courtney, General Manager, GreenTree Inn Flagstaff

7. Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

8. Jason Delcamp, General Manager, Hotel Operations, The Junto

9. Jeremy Dougherty, General Manager, Bar Harbor Inn & Spa

10. Nicole Ebersole, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40

11. Rhodora Escobar, General Manager, Staypineapple, An Elegant Hotel, Union Square San Francisco

12. Shannon Foster, General Manager & Area Vice President HRIL, Holston House Nashville – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

13. Rick Garcia, General Manager, The Monsaraz San Diego, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

14. Geoff Gaumer, Area General Manager, Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel

15. Kasey Hanson, General Manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boulder Longmont

16. Kiesha Henry, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Washington Capitol Hill/Navy Yard

17. Sean Howe, General Manager, The Westin Waltham Boston

18. Derek Hunt, General Manager, Kennebunkport Resort Collection: Kennebunkport Inn, Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, Boathouse Waterfront Hotel + Restaurant, The Grand Hotel

19. Eric Jenkins, General Manager, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

20. Noel Johnson, General Manager/Property Sales Lead, Aiden by Best Western @ Scottsdale North

21. Phil Klaus, General Manager, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown

22. Michael Klein, General Manager, The Eliza Jane – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

23. Kayla Kuehne, General Manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Grand Mound Centralia

24. Jessica LaRosa, General Manager, Esmé Miami Beach Hotel

25. Roman Lee-Lo, Hotel Manager, The Rees Hotel Queenstown

26. Dana Livings, General Manager, GreenTree Extended Stay Eagle / Vail Valley

27. Ally Martin, General Manager, Hyatt House Orlando Airport

28. Ian McClendon, General Manager, The Edgewater Hotel

29. David Melugin, Area General Manager, Hilton Springfield

30. John Mesaros, Dual General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center & SpringHill Suites by Marriott Fort Myers Airport

31. Lorrie Miller, General Manager, Dunes Manor Hotel

32. Shannon Moore, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Burlington Downtown

33. Zaw Oo, Complex General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Convention Center

34. Rodolfo Ortega, General Manager, Tru by Hilton Atlanta Galleria Ballpark

35. Steve Otto, General Manager, Staybridge Suites Rochester – Commerce Drive NW

36. Ryan Parker, General Manager, The Shay

37. Nick Pearson, General Manager, Jupiter Hotel Portland

38. Chris Raines, General Manager, AC Hotel by Marriott Bethesda Downtown

39. Lizzie Raudenbush, General Manager, The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton

40. Josh Rigsby, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Blacksburg-University Area

41. Maggie Rosa, General Manager, Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center

42. Jeremy Sadler, General Manager, 106 Jefferson Huntsville, Curio Collection by Hilton

43. Joseph Stewart, General Manager, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Columbia Southeast/Fort Jackson

44. Nils Sven Rothbart, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA

45. Fred Thompson, General Manager, Hampton Inn Rehoboth Beach

46. Jacqueline Volkart, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour

47. Shawnice Walker, General Manager, Staybridge Suites Houston – NASA/Clear Lake

48. John Wells, General Manager, Hilton Chicago

“The nominations for Hotel Management’s 2022 GMs to Watch class were especially inspiring—we selected 48 members, the largest group ever,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “The ongoing recovery has presented general managers with a continuing array of challenges, and these winners are creating a foundation for success for their properties and employees. In terms of guests, they are meeting new expectations with aplomb. Congratulations to HM’s 2022 GMs to Watch—we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

The 2022 “GMs to Watch” winners are featured in the November/December print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

