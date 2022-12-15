Caira Surgical Selected as Innovation Leader for LSI USA 2023

Leading Market Intelligence Platform Recognizes Caira Surgical as a Top Private MedTech Startup

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caira Surgical, the pioneer in Radar Surgical Tracking for navigated and robotic joint replacement surgery, has been selected as an Innovation Leader for the 2023 Emerging Medtech Summit (LSI USA 2023) by Life Science Intelligence (LSI). The prestigious annual cohort recognizes the most innovative and promising leaders amongst thousands of private medtech companies working to advance healthcare.



Joint replacement is one of the most common surgical procedures worldwide. By 2026, it’s estimated that 2.6 million joint replacement procedures will occur in the United States alone. Caira Surgical is working to revolutionize joint replacement with innovative surgical navigation technology and robotic solutions, helping to reduce procedure and hospitalization costs. Caira’s technology has the potential to reduce the risk of complications, expedite rehabilitation, and improve outcomes.

“We’re honored to have been selected as an Innovation Leader for LSI USA 2023,” said Jon Greenwald, CEO of Caira Surgical. “Our pioneering system has been designed to improve efficiency, maximize patient recovery, and expand access to cutting-edge technology. We look forward to meeting global strategics and investors in the LSI community who can help advance our mission to transform joint replacement.”

Unlike traditional trade shows, LSI events are designed from the ground-up to facilitate effective and enjoyable partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. LSI USA 2023 will bring together over 1,000 of the top medtech innovators, investors, and strategics, and feature presentations from over 200 vetted private companies. The event will take place March 20th to 23rd at the Monarch Beach Resort, The Waldorf Astoria, Dana Point, CA.

In attending LSI USA 2023, Caira Surgical invites all interested investors and partners to meet the team and learn more about its technologies for navigated and robotic joint replacement.

Caira is enhancing the accessibility, usability, safety and sustainability of advanced surgical navigation and robotics for joint replacement. The company's first product is a navigation system for knee replacement. It employs our proprietary Radar Surgical Tracking to overcome line-of-sight interference inherent with existing technologies. Caira's technology also eliminates invasive surgical instruments and significantly reduces the cost and complexity of utilizing advanced technology in joint replacement surgery.

LSI, the Medtech Market Intelligence company, helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI’s ecosystem of partnering events, market research products, and media services, medtech businesses can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summits (LSI USA and LSI Europe) bring innovators, investors, strategics, and service providers together at world-class venues to facilitate personalized partnering. More than 300 medtech companies have trusted LSI to deliver more enjoyable and more effective partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

