Political Firm Sole Strategies Creates Revolutionary Pathway for New Candidates To Succeed in Their Campaigns

Kickstart Fundraising Cohort created by Democratic political firm Sole Strategies

Democrat-aligned political firm Sole Strategies aims to help grassroots candidates run successful campaigns out the gate with the Kickstart Fundraising Cohort.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political consulting firm Sole Strategies has created a way for new and veteran political candidates to start a successful campaign. Through their innovative Kickstart Fundraising Cohort, Sole Strategies educates future candidates about proper call time outreach, works personally with candidates to make calls to donors, and offers a once a week group class covering the intricacies of fundraising. At the end of the 6-week long program, participants have the financial foundation to “kickstart” their campaign with confidence.

“Many candidates don’t realize how costly it can be to do community outreach for their campaigns. Door-to-door canvassing is the number one way to mobilize voters and win a race.” Says fundraising director Terrell Finner. “We developed this program specifically for the candidates who need to get a leg up. Our main goal is to kickstart their fundraising efforts and train them on how to raise thousands through call time.”

While well known candidates have financial resources to do effective outreach for their campaigns, grassroots candidates, often from underrepresented or underserved districts, start from zero making it extremely difficult to be seen or heard. Lack of financing stops their campaign before it ever begins. The Kickstart Fundraising Cohort changes this and is designed to help participants raise thousands of dollars. This changes the playing field, especially for first time candidates, as it gives them an opportunity to invest their funding into the most important political strategy: door-to-door campaigning.

“The reality is that we are living through a very dangerous time in American history and there is an urgency to get working-class candidates elected. Unfortunately, everyday working-class Americans don't have the financial resources to get their campaign off the ground.” States Sole Strategies founder and executive director Zee Cohen-Sanchez. “If you are committed to running for office, then we are committed to helping you raise the money you need to actually win.”

The next Cohort begins December 19, 2022 and includes 5 days of one-on-one call time support where your call time manager will train you on effective donor pitching and make fundraising calls with you, and an additional day of group training where you can connect with other candidates, incumbents, and non-profit members. To learn more about the program visit sole-strategies.com or email terrell@sole-strategies.com

####

Sole Strategies was founded in 2020 to help grassroots candidates with progressive policies get their voices heard and their names on the ballot. Since its inception, Sole has run 15 Kickstart Fundraising Cohorts, worked with several big names like Jumaane Williams, MOSES Action, Attorney Lee Merritt, and India Walton, and set a new standard for political consulting. Visit their website to learn more, get involved, and more.

