PennDOT Restricts Certain Vehicles on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting commercial trucks and large trucks on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County in northcentral Pennsylvania.



Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.

Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.



Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

# # #





