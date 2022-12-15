Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,552 in the last 365 days.

There’s No Place Like the Outdoors for the Holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2022) — According to data from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally the most active hunting days of the year. Fishing is also popular, from the mountains to the coast. Enjoying the outdoors with friends and family is a great way to spend quality time together, but it’s imperative to not become complacent about safety, especially when using firearms or in a vessel.  

“Before you head out the door to hunt or fish, it’s important to make sure you have everything you need for an enjoyable and successful outing on land or on the water. Keep safety as your number one priority so you can continue to make memories for many years to come,” said Captain Branden Jones of the agency’s Law Enforcement Division.

Jones offers these basic safety tips:

  • Let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
  • Always practice firearm safety and point the muzzle in a safe direction.
  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially when preparing to shoot. Ensure that there aren’t any houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target.
  • Wear an article of clothing featuring blaze orange when hunting. When boating, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device.
  • Do not consume alcoholic beverages before or during hunting or boating.

A more in-depth review of safety precautions is available on the agency’s Home From The Hunt™ webpage. Review the  2022-2023 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest to learn seasons, bag and creel limits, county-specific rules and more.

You just read:

There’s No Place Like the Outdoors for the Holidays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.