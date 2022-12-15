MPLT Healthcare Named One of 2022’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has been named one of 2022’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The South Florida-based locum tenens agency also ranked #14 on SIA’s list of 2022’s Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States.
Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “We are honored to have been named one of our country’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms by SIA for the fourth time. One of our core values at MPLT Healthcare is “Make a Contribution,” and I am so proud of our team for doing just that as we continue to grow within the temporary healthcare staffing landscape. It has been especially rewarding to be named on SIA’s list of our country’s Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms for the third time since 2019. Our team is passionate about providing trusted locums coverage for healthcare facilities across the United States, especially as they continue to face higher patient volumes since the onset of 2020’s pandemic. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s tireless dedication to providing excellent service and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish in 2023.”
The companies named on this list alone account for 84% of the healthcare staffing market, by SIA’s estimates. Their full list of 2022’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States can be found here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
