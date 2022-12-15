First Heelless Athletic Shoe Awarded American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for Select Models
The APMA Seal of Acceptance is a sign that the product passes an intensive evaluation and testing process, ensuring it supports good foot health.
Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc. announced the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has bestowed the Seal of Acceptance for its Heelless Technology Runners (HTR's) shoe. The company's mission is to aid in an active lifestyle through comfortable heelless performance footwear that encourages natural movement to enable those who suffer from joint and tendon injuries to run, walk or stand comfortably for long periods of time. The APMA Seal of Acceptance is a sign that the product passes an intensive evaluation and testing process, ensuring it supports good foot health.
APMA Seal of Acceptance™ is an industry-leading program that ensures our heelless shoes meet the highest industry standards. The APMA Seal of Acceptance is a symbol that helps consumers identify products that are safe, effective and appropriate for their foot health needs.
“The adroitness behind every DIFFERENCE shoe is the result of years of research and testing in pursuit of the matchless design to help reinforce the strength and elegance of the human body - what we call "Authentic Performance,” said Olguy Songolo CEO Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc. “We care about the overall wellness of the body and want the comfort of our heelless technology to inspire people to be active and for longer periods of time. We believe the APMA Seal of Acceptance is a powerful barometer that we are achieving what we set out to accomplish.”
“Most diabetics have a reduced sense of feeling on the bottom of their feet, especially the heel. This shoe, with its heelless technology, can prevent any further damage to the bottom of the feet,” says Harry Lopez, DPM, PC, Pediatric Surgery Specialist.
The APMA Seal of Acceptance was created to empower podiatric physicians and consumers with the right information to make educated decisions regarding foot health. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness around products that demonstrate exceptional quality and prioritize consumer comfort and safety. Each submitted product undergoes a detailed evaluation by an expert committee that reviews all application materials and verifies that all claims are supported by documentary evidence.
Sports Medicine the DIFFERENCE Inc. joins the ranks of only two other premiere athletic footwear brands with products that have earned this recognition from the APMA. For more information, visit https://www.smthedifference.com/.
ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE
the DIFFERENCE is a high-performance wellness brand and company founded by Dr. Etienne Panka who dedicated his career and life to provide for his family while committing his doctoral research in finding relief for common foot injuries created as a result of repetitive heel striking. Hence the idea of the heelless was born and his leading research and innovative patent in 1997 laid the foundation for the company which is now led by his son Olguy Songolo. The company’s vision is to support and reinforce the strength and elegance of the human body - what we call "Authentic Performance." Our Heelless Technology (HT) wellness shoe is remarkably kind to the human body and eliminates heel strikes, a man-made phenomenon that is the main cause of joint and tendon injuries from running, walking or standing for long periods of time on your feet.
