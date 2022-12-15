All 2023 New Hampshire Fishing and Hunting Licenses Are Now on Sale

CONTACT:

Sue Perry: (603) 271-2743

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

December 15, 2022

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire fishing and hunting licenses for 2023 are now available. Purchase yours and be ready for a new year of outdoor adventure, from ice fishing this winter to harvesting your deer next fall. Licenses are good for the calendar year, from January 1 through December 31, 2023. Get yours online at www.nhfishandgame.com; at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH; or from Fish and Game license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased at three NHFG regional offices: Keene, Lancaster, and New Hampton.

Your annual hunting or fishing license—or, best of all, your “combo” license—is your year-round ticket to New Hampshire’s great outdoors. Seacoast anglers need a saltwater recreational fishing license to fish in coastal or estuarine waters.

Special note for online purchasers: If your driver’s license has changed you may need to search for your record using a previous season’s New Hampshire hunting or fishing license number or your New Hampshire hunter education certificate number. NHFG does not have access to the NH Division of Motor Vehicles database and cannot update your records for you.

For hunters and anglers concerned about maintaining access to pursue their sports, the $10 Wildlife Legacy donation provides an opportunity to support Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program, which works in partnership with hunters, anglers, and landowners to maintain hunting and fishing access on private lands. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/landshare/donate.html.

Hikers, snowshoers, climbers, cross country and back country skiers, and other outdoor devotees are encouraged to purchase or renew their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2023. Card sales help defray the costs of training and rescue equipment for NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. Those holding a current New Hampshire fishing or hunting license or off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) or boat registration are also covered if search and rescue efforts become necessary. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/safe.

Fishing and hunting license revenue directly supports wildlife and fisheries management, law enforcement, and conservation education in New Hampshire.