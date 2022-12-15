Submit Release
Level News Launches News-Only Streaming TV Service Including C-SPAN & NewsNation

$5.99/mo Service Includes 10 News Channels, Including US News, International News & Business News

/EIN News/ -- CORTE MADERA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suppose TV LLC announces the availability of Level News.

Level News streams 10 live TV news channels, providing affordable access to high-quality, balanced perspectives.

For the first time outside cable or a large TV bundle, Level News offers C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, and C-SPAN3. These C-SPAN channels offer unfiltered and unbiased coverage of congressional hearings, White House communications, and other important public affairs events.

Level News also offers Nexstar’s NewsNation, which has until now only been available in large TV bundles. NewsNation’s popular nightly news programs include Cuomo, Banfield, and Dan Abrams Live.

Level News provides 24-hour international news channels: NHK World Japan, France 24, and Euronews. International news channels offer distinct, diverse perspectives on global news events.

Level News rounds out its news channel lineup with business news channels Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake, and the legal and live trial channel Law & Crime.

“Level News gives ‘cord cutters’ access to quality, live TV news,” says co-founder John Tantum. “There are 65 million non-pay-TV US households, approximately equal to the number of pay-TV US households, who do not otherwise have access to live TV news channels that were traditionally found on cable TV.”

“Level News offers a stand-alone, news-focused service with news coverage from multiple perspectives,” says Tantum. “Our news channels are credible, not-easily-available, and not politically aligned.”

See levelnews.com for details.

About Level News

  • Level News is available to US subscribers and costs $5.99/month.
  • Level News offers a 7-day free trial.
  • Level News works on all major TV and mobile platforms – iOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, and web browsers.
  • In addition to live TV news, we offer 72-hour Catch Up and program Start Over, so subscribers can watch news on their own schedules. 

About Suppose TV LLC

  • Suppose TV LLC operates Level News and the website Suppose.tv, a tool to search and compare TV services.
  • Suppose is based in Corte Madera, California.

Media contact: John Tantum
email: info@suppose.tv
telephone: 415 889 6384

