Antifungal Drugs Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.09 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 2.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Antifungal Drugs Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Antifungal Drugs Market ” By Drug Type (Allylamines, Polyenes), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Antifungal Drugs Market size was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.48% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30321

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Antifungal Drugs Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Antifungal Drugs Market Overview

Fungal infections are commonly treated with antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs can be administered orally, topically, or intravenously via an IV drip. Furthermore, a fungus found in soil, air, and skin can cause yeast infections, ringworm, nail, and skin diseases. In addition, inhaling fungal spores may cause respiratory problems. As a result, people with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to fungal infections, necessitating the use of antifungal medication. The majority of these medications require a doctor's prescription, but a few are also available over-the-counter (over-the-counter).

The increased prevalence of fungal illnesses in the population is driving the market. People's increased awareness of various antifungal medications has aided market growth. Increased antifungal medication research has propelled the market. Furthermore, market participants are conducting clinical trials for the production of antifungal medications, which is expected to boost the global antifungal drug market growth over the forecast period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Antifungal Drugs Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Antifungal Drugs Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Gilead Sciences, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Kramer Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott, Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, and Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Antifungal Drugs Market into Drug Type, Indication, Route of Administration, and Geography.

Antifungal Drugs Market, by Drug Type Allylamines Polyenes Azoles Others

Antifungal Drugs Market, by Indication Dermatophytosis Candidiasis Aspergillosis Others

Antifungal Drugs Market, by Route of Administration Oral Topical Parenteral

Antifungal Drugs Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market By Product (MIC Strips, Susceptibility Plates), By Method (Dilution, Disk Diffusion, ETEST), By Type (Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers And Hospitals), By Geography, And Forecast

Onychomycosis Market By Product (Antifungal Medications, Non-Pharmacological Products), By Treatment (Pharmacological, Non-Pharmacological), By Geography, And Forecast

Anti-Infective Drugs Market By Product (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, And Forecast

Anti-Infective Agents Market By Product (Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs, Antiviral Drugs), By Application (Hospital Use, Clinic Use, Household), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Antibody Reagent Companies detecting reagents for protecting patients

Visualize Antifungal Drugs Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter