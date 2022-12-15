Colon Cancer Coalition announces addition of Survivorship Council

Colorectal cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers lend the patient experience and voice to the Coalition’s work.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colon Cancer Coalition is excited to welcome 17 voices to the organization in a volunteer consultative role through the formation of a Survivorship Council. This group will represent the colorectal cancer patient, survivor, and caregiver perspective and will provide insight into the patient experience as the organization continues to work towards the overall goals of education and screening for colorectal cancer and supporting patients along their journey.

The Survivorship Council was created by the Colon Cancer Coalition to further infuse the patient, survivor, and caregiver voice into the work being done by Coalition staff and grassroots volunteers. The Council includes 13 patients or survivors and 4 caregivers, all at various stages on their journey with colorectal cancer. The insights provided by this group will help inform the work of the Coalition. The creation and launch of the Survivorship Council has been supported with funding from Guardant Health.

“From the moment you hear the words ‘You Have Cancer’ you are a survivor. For in that moment, and in all the ups and downs to come, your cancer does not define you,” remarks Chris Evans, president of the Colon Cancer Coalition. “We are proud to strengthen the patient's voice and perspective on our work to increase screening for colorectal cancer and improve the patient experience. We are grateful for their time, efforts, and leadership and look forward to their insights.”

“Survivorship means so much to me,” says Allison Rosen, stage III rectal cancer survivor, Colon Cancer Coalition board member, local event director for Get Your Rear in Gear® – Houston, and Board liaison for the Survivorship Council. “I am blown away by the strength and perseverance by each individual and appreciate the conversations and their desire to use their shared experiences for the betterment of others. As a group, we are grateful to the Coalition for lifting up the voice of those living with colorectal cancer.”

“Guardant Health is honored to support the Colon Cancer Coalition in their work to support patients along their journey through the creation of the Survivorship Council,” says Julie Hamburg, Director of Patient Advocacy at Guardant Health. “Patients are at the heart of our mission, and having the opportunity for them to connect and find support in one another through this Council is a wonderful and welcomed opportunity.”

A full roster of the patients, survivors, and caregivers who are volunteering their time for the Survivorship Council can be found on the Colon Cancer Coalition website.

The Colon Cancer Coalition is a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® events and other fundraising efforts are grassroots and volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Annually, the Colon Cancer Coalition distributes over $1 million dollars to communities across the United States to build and sustain programs that (1) encourage early prevention & screening, (2) provide public education and awareness, (3) fund research to improve the quality of life for patients both young and old, and (4) provide support for those living with this disease.

