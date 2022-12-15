A CISO Shares 10 Ideas for Security & Compliance in a Down Economy on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The economy has worried businesses recently. How can you achieve verifiable security & compliance in a down economy and know which critical issues to focus on?HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic constraints drive many organizations to cut costs and put off investments. With cybersecurity historically underfunded, understaffed and in some cases underperforming, what moves should SMBs be contemplating to move security and compliance forward—or at least prevent any backsliding—in a possible economic downturn?
To share his top 10 ideas to ensure provable security and compliance in a slow economy, and address questions he’s most often hearing from clients and peers, John Verry, CISO and Managing Partner at Pivot Point Security and host of The Virtual CISO Podcast, recorded a special briefing episode.
Topics discussed include:
• The 3 fundamental goals you always want for your security program
• Why you now more than ever need an information security strategy that aligns with your business strategy
• What are the most essential security investments to make and maintain even in tough times?
• What are the biggest security efficiency issues you probably need to fix?
• Will an economic slump help the cybersecurity talent shortage? Or worsen it?
If you’re interested in some of the most relevant guidance out there on “recession-proof” security for SMBs, definitely don’t miss this briefing with thought leader John Verry.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
