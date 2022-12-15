Blink Charging to Unveil Suite of New Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES 2023

/EIN News/ -- New products are designed to meet the growing needs of EV markets across the globe, as well as provide advertisers with greater utility

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it will unveil five new products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place in Las Vegas next month.

Electric vehicle penetration is at an all-time high, with global sales in the first quarter of this year up 75% from the same period in 2021 , and Blink Charging is positioned to play a leading role in building out the EV charging network needed to fuel this new electrified fleet. Another major step forward as the Company expands its global footprint, these new products are designed to serve the increasing demands of EV markets across the U.S, Europe, Asia and Latin America, as well as to offer greater options for advertisers and marketers looking to tap into the growing EV charging ecosystem.

This announcement comes on the heels of several exciting developments at Blink, including the showcase of three of its newest charging products - the MQ 200 , HQ 200 and 30kW DC Fast Charger - at the LA Auto Show in November and the release of the entirely rebuilt Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App in October . In the same month, Blink also announced its search for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the United States, reaffirming its commitment to domestic manufacturing following a roundtable discussion with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Blink offers the industry’s only complete, end-to-end solution for the EV charging ecosystem, powering electrification globally for consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities. Providing the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s unique business models empower personalized EV charging strategies that achieve customer goals and ensure success whether customers want to own, host, or operate their charging infrastructure.

Blink will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall at booth #7301. The Company will also host a press conference on January 5, at 11:00 am PST at its booth. The press conference will be live streamed at this link here. To schedule an interview, email CES@blinkcharging.com .

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187