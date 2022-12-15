New to The Street Partners with Law Firm Anthony L.G., PLLC to Air Monthly Segments

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with legal firm Anthony L.G., PLLC. Founding partner Laura Anthony and others from the firm will be on New to The Street's syndicated and sponsored TV network channels.



Each produced and distributed airing will focus on legal and compliance issues related to both public and private companies. With over 29 years of experience, Laura Anthony will bring insight to businesses that continue to deal with the ever-increasing rules and regulations in conducting business. Public companies continue to see increasing changes from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other market regulators. Uniquely positioned, the firm can assist public and private companies navigate the capital markets and regulatory environment as well as grow through merger and acquisition transactions. Laura will bring some of the firm's clients onto the show to discuss their business operations and how the firm helps them with legal compliance matters.

FMW Media will create commercial content about Anthony L.G., PLLC, and their legal services, which will air on New to The Streets' syndicated/sponsored networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . Similarly, content creations will stream throughout FMW Media's digital billboards located throughout New York City.

Laura Anthony, Founding Partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC , states, “We are very excited to partner with such an accomplished organization as FMW Media and for the opportunity to provide meaningful and informative insight into business and capital markets transactions both directly and through the experiences of our amazing roster of clients.”

The partnership aims to produce airings that provide viewers with information about general corporate operations, business transactions, corporate law, corporate finance, mergers, and acquisitions, regulatory, SEC and FINRA matters, and all aspects of going public and other transactions.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street, states, “Having Laura Anthony, Esq., the Founding Partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC, and others from the firm on the show, can assist viewers about the need for a seasoned law firm for a business operation. The multi-year partnership is a synergistic arrangement, whereas the firm and the show benefit greatly in providing business legal resources to viewers. I'm truly excited about the arrangement, which gives us another informative resource for our viewers for legal information.”

Laura Anthony, Esq., Founding Partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC, has been hosting podcasts, blogs, and writing articles watched worldwide for over 20 years covering in-depth corporate and securities law.

The New to The Street's Anthony L.G., PLLC interviews can be seen on the syndicated and sponsored networks Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV ; expect announcements on dates and times of upcoming airings.

About Law Firm Anthony L.G., PLLC :

Anthony L.G., PLLC is a comprehensive corporate, securities, and business transactional law firm. Their experienced attorneys ensure that all aspects of a client's corporate legal needs are satisfied, whether they are completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, private placement, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. The firm's experienced corporate and SEC attorneys team creates and institutes innovative strategic legal plans to solve unique management and ownership issues. They are problem solvers. Whether the client is a small to mid-size private or publicly-traded company, an entrepreneur with distinctive legal needs, or any corporate officer or director in need of broad-scope legal services, the attorneys of Anthony L.G., PLLC adapt to the particular matter at hand and deliver an exceptional work product in a timely fashion, each time, every time - https://anthonypllc.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

