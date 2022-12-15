The Vector Institute introduces The Vector AI20 for 2023

New first of its kind report highlights 20 exciting Canadian AI startups

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute released the Vector AI20 for 2023 . A first of its kind report highlighting 20 Canadian AI startup companies from Victoria to Saint John to watch over the next 12 months. This inaugural edition of the Vector AI20 was compiled after analyzing 150+ Canadian AI start-ups that achieved major milestones in 2021 and 2022. In consultation with industry partners and through Vector's own work in the broader AI ecosystem, Vector narrowed down a shortlist of start-ups that reflect key regions of AI innovation across Canada and diversity in both their executive leadership and AI applications.



Canada’s leadership in AI research represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build and sustain AI-based economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians — not only by giving companies new tools to enhance productivity and create high-paying jobs but also by driving innovation in areas such as health that affect quality of life. Many of the Vector AI20 honorees have at least one focus area that will be integral to the future prosperity of Canada including health, drug discovery, and transportation.

“Each honoree puts AI to work in interesting and potentially transformative ways. Together, they illustrate a manifestation of the remarkable promise of Canada’s AI ecosystem — and show how AI can drive not only future innovation but also future prosperity. Vector is proud to highlight these innovative start ups as ones to watch, as their successes will support Canada’s quality of life in 2023 and beyond. We hope the Vector AI20 for 2023 helps to further put these 20 promising startups on the map,” says Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer & Vice President, Industry Innovation.

The Vector AI20 for 2023 companies are:

Algolux

AltaML

Avidbots

BenchSci

BlueDot

BrainBox AI

Certn

Cohere

Darwin AI

Deep Genomics

Klue

MindBridge

Otto Motors

Private AI

Signal 1

TrojAI

Untether AI

Waabi

Xanadu

xpertSea

ABOUT THE VECTOR INSTITUTE

Vector is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing AI, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Our vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada's knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. Vector is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy administered by CIFAR and ISED, and industry sponsors from across the Canadian economy.

