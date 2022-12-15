Submit Release
Agency Spotter Names The Brains Marketing as a Leading Digital Marketing Agency

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brains Marketing continues its winning streak into 2022, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and its drive to help businesses achieve their organisational objectives.

In 2021, The Brains was a UK Digital Growth Awards winner as well as the winner of a Global Digital Excellence Award. The Brains continues to welcome attention in 2022, notably from Agency Spotter, an organisation which rates the world’s leading marketing agencies to help clients make the right decisions for their companies.

The Brains has been featured in their November Top 100 Marketing Agencies report, a quarterly report which evaluates more than 3,400 marketing agencies based on Agency Spotter’s proprietary research methodology.

The Brains is thrilled to be acknowledged and continues to make great strides in the areas of SEO, PPC, Paid social and content marketing. While it continues to grow by the day, The Brains ensures communication with, and dedication to, their customers is their number one priority.

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, content marketing, lead generation and SEO services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains
Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk
Telephone: 0333 050 7328
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing
Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

