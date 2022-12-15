CareCloud’s medSR Division Helps Hospital CIO Earn Recognition for Delivering Reliable Technology Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that a successful information technology (IT) strategy created by CareCloud’s medSR division has helped King’s Daughters Medical Center (Mississippi) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Carl Smith earn recognition as a 2022 Info-Tech CIO Award winner.



Since 2016, the Info-Tech CIO Awards have recognized outstanding industry leaders for delivering exceptional value to their organizations and achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction.

For 13 years, medSR has worked with KDMC to maximize the hospital’s IT success through a professional health IT management partnership. As part of the partnership, medSR leveraged Info-Tech Research Group's CIO Business Vision program to conduct periodic surveys that measure business stakeholder satisfaction and provide feedback on IT services within the organization. The surveys helped Smith and the rest of KDMC’s IT department gain a true sense of the organization’s health IT needs, expectations and goals, and whether the IT department had the capabilities and appropriate solutions to meet them.

By identifying these opportunities and improving performance throughout the years, medSR helped KDMC improve its stakeholder satisfaction rate to 94% in 2022, which places them in Info-Tech's top-tier Innovator category. This communicates that KDMC’s IT services have the ability to transform operations for the hospital through reliable technology innovation. The average satisfaction score of a health IT department is 70%.

“It’s an honor to be given this award for the Info-Tech CIO Business Vision Survey for 2022,” said Smith, who also won the award in 2019 and 2020. “With the assistance of medSR, King’s Daughters had a 98% response rate with our stakeholders in the organization. This not only resulted in high benchmark satisfaction scores (94%), but also gave us objective data to help shape our support, provide guidance for staffing, and feedback to improve productivity across the department.”

Through the professional health information technology management partnership, medSR creates a multi-year program for hospitals that includes advisory, planning, CIO/IT and collaborative services that grow and develop the hospital’s IT department to meet organizational requirements.

Sonya Avery, medSR’s vice president of strategic advisory services, has worked alongside Carl on the partnership, development and growth of the KDMC IT department. “The medSR team is honored to work with Carl, whose proficiency continually drives this project toward success,” said Avery.

medSR is a premier information technology and operations consulting team that specializes in planning and executing transformational projects. To learn more about medSR’s advisory and consulting capabilities, visit medSR.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

