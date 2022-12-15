TaskHuman Launches Mentorship Platform to Drive Employee Engagement and Talent Development

Part of Leadership and Sales Coaching offerings, mentorship aids in career progression and developmental programs while boosting productivity

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced it now offers a mentorship platform to nurture meaningful professional relationships and drive career progression. By enabling organizations to mobilize talent and forge connections through on-demand video calls, TaskHuman creates a frictionless digital experience making it easy for both mentors and mentees to engage.

The benefits of mentorship are staggering; according to a recent study from MentorcliQ, 91% of mentees said they experienced competency improvement in one or more areas as a result of their relationship with a mentor. However, both mentors and mentees often report that maintaining these relationships can be difficult, given the challenges around aligning schedules as well as finding the right match. This becomes even more challenging if employers don’t have an existing mentorship program in place.

Mentorship through the TaskHuman platform connects people with as many mentors as they want with the tap of a finger. As they simply browse suggested mentors’ skills and focus areas, employees can choose the person best suited for their needs and enable any-time access through the platform for guidance when they need it most.

Details-at-a-Glance:

Mentees have instant access to internal mentors: high performers, leaders, and advisors within their own organization who use the TaskHuman platform to open up their accessibility to mentees in need

Mentors set their own hours of availability that work best for them, eliminating calendar chasing for all parties

The platform enables pre-matched connections, but also enables a marketplace approach, where mentees can choose one or more mentors that meet their needs around expertise and cultural fit



“We are excited to add mentorship to the TaskHuman platform for many reasons. This new platform extends our ability to provide a world-class coaching experience that builds up people across both their professional and personal lives, while boosting productivity,” said Matt Prostko, Head of Sales, TaskHuman. “We are addressing a dire market need and providing an offering unlike anything else available today. By combining our global network of vetted coaches with organizations’ own leaders and high performers, we create the most robust and simple on-demand coaching experience and drive impact for organizations and their employees at scale.”

TaskHuman helps users instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive, global network of specialists covering over 1,000 aspects of daily, personal, and professional life—all in real time via 1:1 video calls. Organizations can extend TaskHuman as a benefit to their entire workforce to build and sustain morale, improve health and well-being, increase productivity, boost retention, and support personal and professional goals anytime, anywhere.

The mentorship platform is available now as a standalone solution or an add-on to TaskHuman’s Leadership and Sales Coaching offerings at no additional price. To learn more, request a demo or visit https://taskhuman.com/mentorship-coaching/ .

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering over 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has over 100 full-time team members and more than 1,000 coaches around the world across nearly 50 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .

