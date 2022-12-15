Udemy Announces New Customers And Partnerships In Latin America To Upskill Learners And Empower Organizations

Global learning company continues expansion in the region through multiple alliances to optimize skill development opportunities

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced new partnerships and regional customers highlighting continued growth for Udemy Business in Latin America (LATAM). With access to 19K courses in more than 14 languages, Udemy Business helps corporate customers address skills gaps by building robust cultures of learning tied to business goals.



Udemy’s mission is to improve lives through learning by empowering organizations and individuals with flexible and effective skill development. Udemy’s learning solutions are leveraged by 4.4 million learners in Brazil, 1.4 million learners in Mexico, more than 600,000 learners in Colombia – and more than 57 million learners worldwide.

Renowned learning technology and higher education institutes based in Brazil, Chile and Colombia have partnered with Udemy Business to transform education in the region. Specifically:

Executive education provider HSM , part of the leading private higher education conglomerate Ânima Educação group in Brazil, has added Udemy Business to its ecosystem of e-learning solutions as part of HSM Academy to satisfy the current learning needs of companies in all segments of Brazil's economy.

, part of the leading private higher education conglomerate Ânima Educação group in Brazil, has added Udemy Business to its ecosystem of e-learning solutions as part of HSM Academy to satisfy the current learning needs of companies in all segments of Brazil's economy. CognosOnline , a leader in LATAM for digital learning solutions, will integrate with Udemy Business to create customized e-learning programs for all Spanish-speaking markets including Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

, a leader in LATAM for digital learning solutions, will integrate with Udemy Business to create customized e-learning programs for all Spanish-speaking markets including Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. eClass , an e-learning content and technology vendor with 18 years of experience in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, will offer Udemy’s on-demand library of content to impact corporate learning at scale.



“Udemy supports the growth of individuals and organizations in the LATAM region by offering a personalized, scalable education platform that connects local instructors and learners on a variety of subjects,” says Raphael Spinelli, regional director of LATAM at Udemy. “We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our mission and are committed to expanding the availability of skills-building content in diverse countries.”

“We are very excited to add Udemy Business to the HSM ecosystem,” says Reynaldo Gama, CEO of HSM. “The two companies are complementary in their solutions and reinforce our one-stop shop concept for all our corporate customers.”

"We are glad to consolidate this partnership with Udemy Business and its potential impact in the LATAM region. The Udemy Business offering strengthens CognosOnline's portfolio with relevant, scalable, and updated content," says Fernelly Morales, Executive Director of CognosOnline. "Udemy Business will allow us to strengthen our digital transformation projects in the corporate, educational and government sectors, by reskilling and upskilling millions of Latin Americans, thus preparing them to face today's and future workplace challenges."

Udemy continues to work with customers in LATAM to drive innovation, nurture top talent and create better business outcomes. XP Inc , a Brazilian investment management company, recently selected Udemy Business to provide agile learning and development opportunities to thousands of XP Inc.’s employees, who can continue upskilling through innovative learning methods. Paytech company Kushki chose Udemy’s online learning platform to offer its employees customizable learning pathways and tech certification test prep content. Udemy Business customers in LATAM also include Mercado Libre, Samsung SDS Latin America, BRLink, Edenred and many others.

To learn more about upskilling and reskilling opportunities, visit https://www.udemy.com/es .

