APTIM to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Headquarters on The Water Campus

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, LA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today APTIM will celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters on The Water Campus in Baton Rouge, the international company’s hometown. With the office’s proximity to the Mississippi River, downtown Baton Rouge, and its new neighbors—who share APTIM’s priority of making the Gulf Coast more resilient—the move symbolizes APTIM’s growing relationship with the community and state. Attendees will include APTIM Chairman and CEO Mark Fallon, APTIM teammates, and local leaders from the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge, LSU, and Southern University.

“We are excited to be moving to a corporate headquarters that offers our people a beautiful and state-of-the-art facility to collaborate and innovate, that strengthens the relationship with our home city, and that connects our headquarters to the river and the levee. This location speaks directly to APTIM’s purpose and leadership in resilience and sustainability,” said Fallon.

With a local flavor, the event will feature live music from LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts master’s student Kasey Ball; beer from The Water Campus’ neighbor Tin Roof Brewery; and Southern-style catering from Bacon & Fig. Guests will enjoy conversations with APTIM leadership and tours of the new space. In line with APTIM’s new company-wide policy of no single-use plastics, sustainability remains a key theme, with compostable serviceware and centerpieces that will be repurposed as office plants long-term.

“The architecture of APTIM’s new headquarters represents our commitments. With floor to ceiling windows overlooking The Water Campus, we are inviting guests, partners, and clients into our new space to explore our first-class capabilities. With collaborative spaces, our experts will work side-by-side with them on projects for our state and communities around the world. And with areas dedicated to health and wellness, our teammates will be reminded that we continue to value them as our greatest asset,” said APTIM Director of Facilities Management Max Curtner. “I am proud to have been part of this milestone for APTIM.”

Previously housed on Essen Lane, APTIM’s new headquarters are now located at 1200 Brickyard Lane. The Water Campus, a 35-acre research and business complex residing along the Mississippi River, is the country’s first major center dedicated to the study of coastal restoration and sustainability. As a proud Louisiana company, APTIM has executed several projects that enhance the resilience of the state’s natural and built infrastructure, the economic prosperity of its communities, and the safety of its neighbors, including the Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program, Bayou Chene Floodgate, and the Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex.

APTIM would like to thank its partners at Antunovich Associates, Beau Box Real Estate, Commercial Properties Realty Trust, Elifin Real Estate, LEMOINE, Salas O’Brian, and Wardlaw Lasseigne & LaBouef, LLC for their work on the new headquarters.

APTIM is currently hiring in Baton Rouge. For career opportunities, visit APTIM.com/careers.

###

About APTIM

APTIM is an industry leader with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., and more than 4,000 teammates worldwide. APTIM specializes in environmental services, resiliency, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated people have experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates diversity of our people.

Attachment

Jenny Riley APTIM 847 530 2915 Jenny.Riley@APTIM.com