AgriFORCE Announces Successful Production Trial and Begins Commercialization of UN(THINK) Awakened Flour

The “better for you” flour leverages a patent-pending process to produce a tastier, more nutritious, easier-to-digest product and is now launching in Canada and the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has today announced the commercialization of UN(THINK) Awakened Flour following the successful completion of the scaled up batch trial. Commercialization will follow at the beginning of 2023 and focus on bakeries in Canada and the USA, followed by a direct-to-consumer launch.



As announced earlier this year, Awakened Flour is a “better for you” flour that uses a 100% natural patent-pending process to create a gently germinated flour that is more nutritious, easier to digest, and better tasting with 2 times the protein of regular wheat flour1. AgriFORCE’s highly precise sprouting process increases the bioavailability of vitamins and minerals, allowing them to be absorbed by the body, while changing the total amount of fiber in whole grains, helping to improve gut health.

Production is currently based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, one of the world’s best and largest grain producing regions. UN(THINK) Foods has secured strategic partnerships with local non-GMO suppliers and specialty milling partners who bring their expertise and care to the products.

“UN(THINK)’s Awakened Flour has the ability to become the gold standard of sprouted flour,” commented Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez, UN(THINK) Food Co.’s General Manager. “Consumers are eager for products that offer enhanced nutritional value and better digestion, and no product currently on the market matches Awakened Flour’s nutritional and flavor profile. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to begin our relationship with bakeries, restaurants and other B2B customers throughout North America.”





For more information on AgriFORCE, UN(THINK) Foods and how to purchase UN(THINK)’s Awakened Flour for your business, please visit: https://agriforcegs.com/unthink-signup/

1. As per tests conducted by Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing Madison, Inc., December 2022

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Alexandra Schilt

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:

Peppercomm

Hannah Robbins

Tel: (415) 633-3205

Email: AgriFORCE@peppercomm.com

