Broadcom Enables Hybrid Storage Options for Mainframe Data With Availability of CA 1 Flexible Storage Solution

CA 1 Flexible Storage Frees Organizations to Store Mainframe Data Anywhere, Including the Cloud, While Controlling Costs and Enhancing Security

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) a market leader in enterprise software for critical infrastructure, today announced the availability of a new solution that enables enterprises to store their mainframe data anywhere they choose, including the Cloud. Broadcom’s CA 1 Flexible Storage solution provides secure, cost-effective mainframe data storage options for hybrid IT environments, making it possible for customers to achieve dramatic cost savings and protect against ransomware.

“Hybrid cloud promises flexibility and cost efficiencies for businesses today and into the future,” said Greg Lotko, senior vice president and general manager, Mainframe Software Division, Broadcom. “We’re partnering closely with clients and delivering significant new capability within products so they can seamlessly integrate the mainframe with the Cloud. The beauty of CA 1 Flexible Storage is that, if mainframe clients want to use commodity storage in their data center, or write to the Cloud, on-prem or off, they can— with no changes to their day-to-day operations or applications.”

Managing Explosive Data Growth

Installed storage capacity for enterprises is growing at more than 27 percent annually. IT budgets are challenged with this level of growth. Storage teams that have been frustrated with limited and costly options now have new alternatives for success. Typically, a petabyte of storage costs companies $1.4 million annually when it is stored on tape on their premises. Moving select data to cloud storage can save as much as 95 percent of this cost each year.

“With the rising volumes and cost of storing data, this solution is timely for our business,” said Rick Laneau, GM, Information Technology, Hillsborough County Public Schools. “We’ll be able to re-architect our mainframe storage strategy to include the Cloud in a meaningful way, while saving on storage costs and complying with data retention policies— it’s an all-around win for us.”

“With CA 1 Flexible Storage, customers have the option to use cloud storage for potentially less cost than on-premises systems, but with the security required for enterprise data. The simplicity of implementing the CA 1 solution is key for enterprise operations, targeting cloud storage without operational impact allowing customers to realize the economic value quickly. IT organizations strive to accomplish more with limited resources and CA 1 Flexible Storage is a valuable solution to achieve that,” said Randy Kerns, senior strategist, Evaluator Group.

Complete Mainframe Storage Solution

Flexible and Cost-Effective: CA 1 Flexible Storage provides businesses with the freedom to match the type of storage that best fits particular data, either on premise or in the Cloud, as needed. Businesses can move archive and backup data to the Cloud or any other low-cost storage without the need for special hardware or software. This flexibility opens opportunities to greatly reduce storage costs.





CA 1 Flexible Storage provides businesses with the freedom to match the type of storage that best fits particular data, either on premise or in the Cloud, as needed. Businesses can move archive and backup data to the Cloud or any other low-cost storage without the need for special hardware or software. This flexibility opens opportunities to greatly reduce storage costs. Efficient: Businesses can reuse existing CA 1 policy-based automation for all storage types, including their preferred cloud storage. There is no need to reinvent the wheel. CA 1 Flexible Storage ensures that all offload-eligible data is processed using low-cost specialty processors, further minimizing resource consumption. In addition, internal testing has demonstrated that batch backup performance is improved by up to 25 percent, lessening tight capacity requirements.





Businesses can reuse existing CA 1 policy-based automation for all storage types, including their preferred cloud storage. There is no need to reinvent the wheel. CA 1 Flexible Storage ensures that all offload-eligible data is processed using low-cost specialty processors, further minimizing resource consumption. In addition, internal testing has demonstrated that batch backup performance is improved by up to 25 percent, lessening tight capacity requirements. Secure: With the threat from cyberattacks growing dramatically, data security is a top concern for IT leaders. CA 1 Flexible Storage provides a comprehensive approach to securing data, by leveraging the latest z crypto hardware accelerator and quantum-safe algorithms. This enables backups at a dataset (file) level. This offers greater protection over other solutions that only provide encryption at a device level, which leaves sensitive information vulnerable to insider threats and external attackers.

Data Protection from Ransomware

CA 1 Flexible Storage expands support for immutable backups, meaning they cannot be modified after being created. This greatly reduces risk businesses may face from accidental modification or ransomware attacks.

In addition, the solution positions customers to exploit the latest advancements in IBM z16 and z15 while maximizing the value they get from their current software stack— all without the need for any specialized hardware or non-native z/OS software.

Existing CA 1 Tape Management customers are automatically entitled to the new CA 1 Flexible Storage solution and can begin leveraging these new capabilities immediately at no additional cost.

For more information on Broadcom’s CA 1 Flexible Storage solution click here.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term “Broadcom” refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jon Piazza

Corporate Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 310 498 5254