Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,531 in the last 365 days.

Tango Appoints Industry Leader, Ross Leibowitz, to Product Strategy Team

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management System and Store Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that Ross Leibowitz has joined the company as Senior Director, Workplace Products. Building on his over 20 years of experience helping drive product strategy for workplace and real estate technology companies, Mr. Leibowitz will help execute Tango’s product vision.

Tango is leading the next generation of workplace solutions, bringing together key “Place” factors including planning, building, and managing the operations of real estate locations and assets, with the equally important “People” side of real estate, ensuring employees are engaged and productive at the workplace. Mr. Leibowitz’s deep industry expertise will be invaluable as the company evolves its capabilities further to support hybrid work and employee-focused technologies.

“We are thrilled to have Ross join Tango,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO at Tango. “We are a company comprised of industry pioneers, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and Ross is no exception. At Tango, we take an innovative approach to solving both old and new challenges, and Ross’s unparalleled experience and knowledge will help drive Tango to new heights”.

Most recently, Mr. Leibowitz was Senior Director of Product Management at MRI Software. Ross was also a founder of CenterStone Software, and the Chief Technology Officer at Manhattan Software.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. For additional information, visit www.tangoanalytics.com.

Contact:

Aliya Wishner for Tango
562-477-8812
awishner@tieronepr.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tango Appoints Industry Leader, Ross Leibowitz, to Product Strategy Team

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.