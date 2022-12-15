Tango Appoints Industry Leader, Ross Leibowitz, to Product Strategy Team

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management System and Store Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that Ross Leibowitz has joined the company as Senior Director, Workplace Products. Building on his over 20 years of experience helping drive product strategy for workplace and real estate technology companies, Mr. Leibowitz will help execute Tango’s product vision.

Tango is leading the next generation of workplace solutions, bringing together key “Place” factors including planning, building, and managing the operations of real estate locations and assets, with the equally important “People” side of real estate, ensuring employees are engaged and productive at the workplace. Mr. Leibowitz’s deep industry expertise will be invaluable as the company evolves its capabilities further to support hybrid work and employee-focused technologies.

“We are thrilled to have Ross join Tango,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO at Tango. “We are a company comprised of industry pioneers, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and Ross is no exception. At Tango, we take an innovative approach to solving both old and new challenges, and Ross’s unparalleled experience and knowledge will help drive Tango to new heights”.

Most recently, Mr. Leibowitz was Senior Director of Product Management at MRI Software. Ross was also a founder of CenterStone Software, and the Chief Technology Officer at Manhattan Software.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. For additional information, visit www.tangoanalytics.com .

