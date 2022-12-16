Digital Impost Introduces The First Comprehensive Sales Tax Compliance Solution For Digital Assets
Digital Impost announces a platform that automates the sales tax process for digital assets across sales channels and blockchains.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Impost is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive sales tax compliance platform for web 3.0 businesses transacting in cryptocurrencies, NFTs, digital collectibles and other digital assets. Digital Impost is solving the growing global issue of digital asset sales tax compliance.
Digital Impost is pioneering how web 3.0 and digital asset businesses manage sales tax compliance with a cloud-based platform that automates the entire sales tax process across sales channels and blockchains. The compliance platform sets a new industry standard with the first comprehensive solution to address the growing issue of digital asset sales tax compliance.
Digital Impost is built by digital asset, cryptocurrency and NFT tax experts, CPAs and technology professionals specifically for web 3.0 and digital asset businesses. The compliance platform offers a convenient solution to deliver accuracy, reliability and flexibility to meet all digital asset sales tax compliance needs. Digital Impost will provide an automated sales tax compliance system for a wide range of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital collectibles and other digital assets.
Founder, Patrick Camuso, is the managing member of Camuso CPA, a CPA firm focused specifically on cryptocurrencies and digital assets, who discovered the need for an enterprise grade solution for digital asset sales tax compliance while advising cryptocurrency, NFT and other digital asset clients.
“We’ve seen many states including Washington, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania take steps in clarifying when sales tax applies to digital assets and NFTs. These updates are interpretations of existing laws that could be applied both retroactively and prospectively. It’s likely that more states will follow suit with guidance,” says Patrick Camuso, CPA. He added that, “Digital asset and web 3.0 businesses that want to be long-term industry players need to ensure that they are compliant with sales tax filing and remittance to avoid unwanted tax surprises and negative publicity. We’ve created a practical solution that enables businesses to do this with ease. Our platform is built on cutting-edge technology and is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive.”
Digital Impost is designed to simplify the process of sales tax compliance for web 3.0 and digital asset businesses, enabling them to achieve regulatory compliance and focus on their core operations. The platform uses advanced algorithms and data analysis to accurately calculate and report on sales tax liabilities for digital asset transactions.
Digital Impost delivers an enterprise-grade sales tax and information reporting platform enabling all NFT sellers, marketplaces and businesses accepting cryptocurrencies to achieve regulatory compliance. The digital asset sales tax platform will:
• Integrate with blockchains, websites, NFT platforms and other digital asset platforms
• Determine economic nexus in real-time at checkout
• Calculate accurate sales tax at checkout in native cryptocurrencies
• Provide access to sales tax data reports
• File and remit taxes automatically
Digital Impost delivers a single system for end-to-end digital asset sales tax information reporting, nexus tracking, filing and real-time sales tax calculations in native cryptocurrencies at check-out.
Digital Impost is currently accepting applications from businesses and tax professionals looking to improve their digital asset sales tax compliance process. We invite businesses and tax professionals to visit our website to learn more and to apply for access to our platform. Achieve compliance and accuracy at scale with an enterprise grade digital sales tax solution.
About Digital Impost
Digital Impost is the leading platform for digital asset sales tax compliance, serving businesses transacting in cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets. Our platform uses advanced algorithms and data analysis to accurately calculate, collect and report on sales tax liabilities for digital asset transactions. Digital Impost is pioneering the next generation of sales tax tools for the next generation of businesses, visit digitalimpost.com.
