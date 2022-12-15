Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,594 in the last 365 days.

Rumble Announces Partnership with Power Slap

The partnership represents a major milestone for Rumble entering sports content

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) today announced a partnership with Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting organization, The partnership will include an all-new exclusive show on Rumble focused on the sport and featuring Dana White, along with Power Slap starting a new Rumble channel and Locals’ community.

“Rumble is an incredible platform and we couldn’t be more excited to be the first sports league to join. Tune in to the Power Slap page because you’re not going to want to miss this,” said Dana White, founder of Power Slap.

Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap, echoed Dana White, continuing “Rumble gives us another massive outlet to educate fans around the world about this new sport, connect fans to our athletes, and distribute compelling content.”

This partnership with Power Slap is exactly the type of strategic investment that helps us grow and diversify our content library,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “When Dana is excited about something like Power Slap, we listen,” Pavlovski continued. “He is a proven visionary in this space, and we can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey with Power Slap.”

You can subscribe to Power Slap’s Rumble page at rumble.com/powerslap.
You can subscribe to Power Slap’s Locals community at powerslap.locals.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP
Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Power Slap: Road to the Title, premieres on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT on TBS in the United States. More information on Power Slap can be found at www.powerslap.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com


You just read:

Rumble Announces Partnership with Power Slap

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.