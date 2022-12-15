Rumble Announces Partnership with Power Slap

The partnership represents a major milestone for Rumble entering sports content

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) today announced a partnership with Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting organization, The partnership will include an all-new exclusive show on Rumble focused on the sport and featuring Dana White, along with Power Slap starting a new Rumble channel and Locals’ community.



“Rumble is an incredible platform and we couldn’t be more excited to be the first sports league to join. Tune in to the Power Slap page because you’re not going to want to miss this,” said Dana White, founder of Power Slap.

Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap, echoed Dana White, continuing “Rumble gives us another massive outlet to educate fans around the world about this new sport, connect fans to our athletes, and distribute compelling content.”

This partnership with Power Slap is exactly the type of strategic investment that helps us grow and diversify our content library,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “When Dana is excited about something like Power Slap, we listen,” Pavlovski continued. “He is a proven visionary in this space, and we can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey with Power Slap.”

You can subscribe to Power Slap’s Rumble page at rumble.com/powerslap.

You can subscribe to Power Slap’s Locals community at powerslap.locals.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Power Slap: Road to the Title, premieres on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT on TBS in the United States. More information on Power Slap can be found at www.powerslap.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com