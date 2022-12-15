Bond joins forces with Qualtrics to support growth of CX counsel for clients

Bond now certified as implementation partner; Qualtrics platform now accessible to robust global client roster focused on CX growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces a strategic partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category. In the partnership, Bond brings its expertise in strategy and guidance, along with Qualtrics’ dynamic and scalable technology platform to make capturing customer sentiment easy to gather, evaluate and analyze. Qualtrics CustomerXM will allow Bond clients to understand and act on customer feedback from surveys, social media, contact center engagements, and online reviews by automatically surfacing the most critical insights with powerful text, stats, voice, and predictive analytics.



The business partnership enables Bond to become certified to carry out implementation services on the Qualtrics platform for their CX and EX clients. In a joint marketing effort, the partnership will drive growth of mutual business initiatives in CX through guidance, information and demonstrated success of customer-centric engagement and support.

“Incorporating real time measurement and analytics into an overall CX strategy is table stakes”, says Morana Bakula, EVP, Strategy & Solutions at Bond Brand Loyalty. “As our counsel to clients grows in this area, we are adding to our delivery capabilities with Qualtrics, the leading world-class technology platform provider. This partnership furthers our mission to provide leading brands long-term, customer-centric growth.”



“A single bad experience—like an error at checkout or a frustrating customer care conversation—can result in a lost customer and lost revenue,” said Aaron McGarry, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. “We are excited to partner closely with Bond to help their clients deliver breakthrough customer and employee experiences with our powerful CX and EX platforms.”



About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve, to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and six offices across North America. For more information, visit us at bondbrandloyalty.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Bond

mediarelations@bondbl.com