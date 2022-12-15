eMagin Receives $1.7M Order from Collins Aerospace

eMagin’s OLED Microdisplays to be Used in F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has received an order of approximately $1.7 million for high-brightness OLED microdisplays from Collins Aerospace for its F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).



“Our OLED displays are recognized as the best fit for critical military applications such as the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display Systems supplied by Collins Elbit Vision Systems,” said eMagin CEO Andrew G. Sculley. “The extensive functionality of the HMDS and the extreme conditions in which it must operate require our unique, high-brightness OLED display technology. This significant purchase order is another testament to the value we bring to mission-critical applications, and we are proud of our long and successful history of working closely with Collins Aerospace on several programs.”

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning is the world’s most advanced jet fighter and is designed to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in any weather conditions, day or night, in both air-superiority and strike missions. The Helmet Mounted Display System is a critical part of the F-35's human-machine interface.

