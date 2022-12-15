NordPass holiday sale: Get the password manager for up to 60% off

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass is having a limited-time winter holiday sale. This password manager, created by the team behind NordVPN, the world’s most advanced VPN solution, is now available at a considerable discount. Users can get up to 50% off on the Personal and Family Premium plans. At the same time, Business plan users can get up to 60% off.



“With the average user having around 80-100 accounts online, the challenge of staying secure continues to rise. A password manager is a great way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” says Gediminas Brencius, head of product growth at NordPass.

With a Premium subscription, users can enjoy many handy features, such as Data Breach Scanner and Password Health. In addition, NordPass has recently introduced even more functionalities:

Data Breach Monitoring

With this new tool, NordPass notifies the user in-app or via email if their credentials have appeared in publicly available data breaches. This feature, which scans the internet 24/7 to find new leaks, complements Data Breach Scanner , a security tool NordPass developed last year.

Switch Account

Both businesses and private users of NordPass can now try the Switch Account function, which allows the user to toggle between different accounts without logging out. In total, a user can add up to five accounts.

Password Sharer

Password Sharer is an end-to-end encrypted online tool that helps users securely share sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or secret messages with anyone online. While this tool is developed by NordPass, the great thing is that it doesn’t require any software to function — it is an entirely online-based tool.

Shared Folders and Items Transfer

From now on, NordPass Enterprise users will be able to create folders and share them with others, as well as easily reassign passwords or other sensitive information to a new item owner upon an employee’s departure.



ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: www.nordpass.com.

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com