Dairy Products Market Size to Hit USD$551.3 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% (2021 - 2026)

Increase in Global Consumer Awareness regarding Health Benefits of Dairy Products is Projected to Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Dairy Products market size is estimated to reach $551.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Dairy Products or milk products are any foods that contain milk from mammals such as cattle, goats, yaks, camels, buffaloes, and sheep. Some of the most common milk products are cheese, yogurt, butter, powdered milk, and frozen food products such as ice creams and desserts. An increase in awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of Dairy Products is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Milk products contain multiple essential nutrients such as proteins, calcium, vitamin D, Riboflavin, and Vitamin B12. However, the absence of adequate infrastructure necessary for cold storage and transportation of dairy products in underdeveloped regions is anticipated to hamper growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest dairy Products Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing target population and high levels of dairy product consumption in the region.

2. An increase in health awareness and the demand for protein-rich foods is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the rise in the popularity of veganism is predicted to hamper growth, especially in the developed regions.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Products Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cheese segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.8% owing to their high popularity and usage in western countries. Moreover, the increase in the westernization in certain countries of Asia Pacific is another major factor contributing to the growth of the segment. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment is predicted to be the largest segment during the forecast period with a share of 5.1% owing to their rapid expansion in major developing regions and their high penetration in developed countries. The large size of Supermarkets/Hypermarkets allows them to house a wide variety of dairy products which is not possible for specialty stores.

2. The Dairy Products Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific was the largest segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 27%. This is attributed to the presence of major Dairy Products industry players in the region such as Amul, Yili, and Mengniu. Moreover, the increase in disposable income, target population, and dairy consumption in the region have significantly contributed to the growth of the Dairy Products Market in the Asia Pacific region.

3. Owing to the global increase in disposable income and development, the demand for healthy and nutritious food products has seen a rapid increase. This is anticipated to drive the Dairy Products market owing to their high nutritional value and low cost. For instance, one cup or 240ml of cow’s milk has 149 calories, 7.7g of protein, 11.7g of Carbohydrates, 8g fat, calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin D, and Phosphorous. 1 cup of milk contains 65% of the daily recommended vitamin D amount.

4. The global population in 2010 was 6.96 billion, of which 3.59 billion lived in urban areas. In 2020, the global population increased to more than 7.79 billion, of which 4.38 billion lived in urban areas. Moreover, the global population is predicted to reach 9.9 billion by 2050. This growth in population along with the rapid rate of urbanization will significantly increase the demand for dairy products owing to their high nutritional value, availability, awareness, and relatively lower costs.

5. The increase in cases of lactose intolerance among the global population is causing consumers to completely avoid dairy products in their diet. People with lactose intolerance suffer from bloating, diarrhea, and stomach pains when dairy products are consumed. This is highly common in East Asia where it is estimated that more than 70% of the population is lactose intolerant.

6. This has also led to the increased demand for dairy substitutes that are produced without milk, such as vegan cheese, soy milk, and vegan butter. It is estimated that there are more than 79 million vegans worldwide in 2021. The Promotion of the vegan lifestyle by prominent celebrities such as American singer Ariana Grande and organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have further caused a decline in the use of dairy products among the young population in western countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dairy Products industry are -

1. Arla Foods Amba

2. Fonterra Co-operative Group

3. GCMMF

4. The Kraft Heinz Company

5. Nestle S.A.

