Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is registering a CAGR of 10.41% and is Expected to Reach USD 54,475.11 Million by 2029
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market.
Small cell lung cancer, lung carcinoid tumor and non-small cell lung cancer are three different types of lung cancer. Global lung cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 24,667.82 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54,475.11 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Lung Cancer therapeutic refer to the therapies that include drugs and surgery aimed to stunt, kill, diminish or destroy the cancerous growth and cells in the lungs. This type of cancer is treated through chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy. The primary lung carcinomas usually originate from the epithelial cells.
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Prevalence of Unhealthy Lifestyles
The rise in the adoption of the unhealthy lifestyles, such as smoking acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market. Cigarette smoking is known to be prominent cause of lung cancer.
Demand for Targeted Therapies
The increase in the demand for targeted therapies, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy to treat lung cancer accelerate the market growth.
Presence of Highly Efficient Drugs
The presence of highly efficient drugs, such as avastin, gemzar, taxotere and tarceva further influence the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, arrival of nanomedicine to treat lung cancer extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, growing approvals in the lung cancer therapeutics will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market
On the other hand, presence of poor cancer diagnostic facilities in many countries and the adverse effects of chemotherapies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent regulations are projected to challenge the lung cancer therapeutics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This lung cancer therapeutics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on lung cancer therapeutics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Development
AdoRx Therapeutics, announced regarding their strategic collaboration with Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC in February’2019. AdoRx has granted an exclusive option to research, develop and commercialise novel antagonists under the terms of the agreement.
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
The biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Cancer Type
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Metastatic Lung Cancer
Mesothelioma
Chest Wall Tumours
Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumours
Mediastinal Tumours
On the basis of cancer type, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumours, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumours and mediastinal tumours.
Molecule Type
Small Molecules
Biologics
On the basis of molecule type, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into small molecules and biologics.
Drug Class
Alkylating Agents
Antimetabolites
Mitotic Inhibitors
Multikinase Inhibitors
EGFR Inhibitors
Others
On the drug class, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors and others.
Treatment Type
Radiation Therapy
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy
Other Drugs
On the basis of treatment type, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.
Therapy Type
Single Drug Therapy
Combination Therapy
On the basis of therapy type, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into single drug therapy and combination therapy.
End User
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
On the basis of end user, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others.
Some of the major players operating in the lung cancer therapeutics market are Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Lily. (US), AstraZeneca (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), among others.
Competitive Landscape and Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Share Analysis
The lung cancer therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lung cancer therapeutics market.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
