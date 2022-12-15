MCI Onehealth subsidiary Khure Health enters US-market via clinical intelligence partnership with large US nephrology practice

Khure’s cloud-based platform allows rapid scaling and efficient introduction in new geographic markets





Khure’s offering is part of MCI’s data- and technology-driven healthcare insights service designed to help physicians improve patient care, optimize patient care pathways and accelerate clinical research using advance AI and clinical data intelligence

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to provide an update on its subsidiary Khure Health’s expansion into the American healthcare market. Khure Health is now offering its AI-enabled clinical intelligence technology and services for rare and complex diseases to healthcare practitioners in the United States. Khure Health has recently signed its first US contract with one of the largest private nephrology practices in the southern United States comprising over 25 outpatient clinics and more than 40 dialysis centers. The agreement has already begun to drive revenue in Q4 2022 via an associated agreement with a large established top 10 global pharmaceutical company. The agreement will allow Khure Health to showcase its clinical data insights capabilities in a specialist healthcare setting and will enable further clinical research and data insights partnerships with life sciences companies.

Relationships and contracts with world-leading organizations in patient care, data science, health innovation, pharma and life sciences are a core strategy of MCI’s mission-driven entry into the clinical data insights US-market, the powerhouse of the $300 billion North American data and analytics market opportunity.

“This is a major step for MCI to have Khure Health providing its technology and services in the US market. At the core of Khure’s growth success is its partnerships with physicians in the delivery of personalized patient care and with the pharmaceutical industry in helping to innovate their model to bring more value to physicians. It’s no secret the US healthcare and life sciences market is the largest in the world. We are planning for significantly accelerated growth in MCI’s higher-margin, data-driven and clinical research initiatives” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MCI Onehealth CEO.

Khure has grown its business within Canada helping primary care physicians and specialists identify potential rare and complex disease risk within their practices. By partnering with global pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups, Khure Health develops advanced clinical algorithms to identify patients with potential risk or in need of care pathway optimization. Khure’s AI-enabled, privacy regulation-compliant technology is also helping to accelerate clinical research and scientific discovery.

“Over the past four years, our team has built one of the world’s most advanced clinical intelligence platforms for rare and complex disease with over 100 disease specific algorithms and digital education modules. Earlier this year we also launched our new cloud-based platform which allows us to scale rapidly and to enter new geographic markets efficiently. In this exciting partnership with a leading nephrology and dialysis provider, we will utilize our advanced technology and services to deliver clinical data insights to accelerate clinical research in nephrology and help these specialists improve complex patient care,” said Don Watts, President of Khure.

Khure Health’s mission is to help physicians identify rare and complex diseases earlier in their disease progression to end suffering and save lives. Khure’s AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform allows healthcare practitioners to utilize the vast amounts of valuable clinical data sitting idle in their electronic health records to help identify potential opportunities to improve patient care and create healthcare system efficiencies for all stakeholders.

Khure’s offering is part of MCI’s growing suite of data-driven solutions. Currently, MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Such services are targeted at pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres, providing access to valuable insights to improve care and inform commercial, medical and market access strategies.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with more than 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

