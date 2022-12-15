Carbeeza Inc. Announces Atlantic Canada Launch

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) has officially launched the platform’s consumer experience for all four provinces in Atlantic Canada: Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. The official launch of Atlantic Canada shows continued follow-through in the Company’s strategic plan and its continued growth. Carbeeza continues to add franchised dealers throughout Canada to provide diverse inventory options of difficult-to-source vehicles to consumers across the country. At present, the Company has over 450 dealerships on-boarded to the platform across the nation.

Carbeeza provides consumers the ability to search for their next vehicle through access to local dealer inventory and personalized options for financing before deciding whether or not to pursue a deal. The platform then provides these vetted, prequalified customers that are deep in the sales funnel to dealerships in their network.

The Company is actively making improvements to the platform and is committed to introducing new features to further enhance its performance and efficiency for both dealers and consumers alike.

