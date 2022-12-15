Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its USD base rate in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) increases its USD base rate in Canada by 50 basis points from 7.50% to 8.00%, effective December 15, 2022.





About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Contact:

Merick Seguin

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Mobile: 514 451-3201

merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca