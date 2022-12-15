MediaWallah’s Identity Linkage Data Now Available on Snowflake Marketplace

Offering will provide joint customers with seamless identity access for matching at scale.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaWallah today announced that it has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to make MediaWallah identit y resolution data available on Snowflake Marketplace . This partnership will provide seamless identity access to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, helping joint customers achieve secure, transparent data sharing and data matching at scale.



As an identity-first company that houses its entire graph on Snowflake, MediaWallah enables clients’ data to stay entirely within the Snowflake Data Cloud, increasing security, speed, and accuracy. As a result, joint customers will experience near-instant data ingestion and virtually zero signal loss for data management. As a Snowflake-first identity solution, MediaWallah also provides vast experience in data configuration within Snowflake Data Cloud.

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allows companies to get direct access to raw data products and leverage data services and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

“Companies working with Snowflake’s Data Cloud want the ability to quickly and securely access linkages for more accurate and addressable identity resolution. As a company with our entire graph on Snowflake, MediaWallah is exceptionally positioned to provide these capabilities to joint customers with virtually no friction, creating better match rates, with total transparency and control over the process,” said Nancy Marzouk, CEO and Founder of MediaWallah.

“MediaWallah enables our customers to benefit from identity technology with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “We look forward to continued collaboration with MediaWallah to ensure our customers continue to get optimal value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud as companies prioritize data-driven marketing.”

Learn more about the MediaWallah linkage data feed with Snowflake here . To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources: Please visit www.snowflake.com/partners.

About MediaWallah

MediaWallah provides innovative identity-by-design solutions for the world’s largest brands, publishers, platforms and agencies. MediaWallah is trusted across the industry to deliver a premium, independent solution that provides agility and performance.

Discerning companies are planning their future-proof addressability strategies, looking for solutions that work across channels, IDs, data types and partners. Mediawallah helps companies create 360 degree views of customers and prospects so that they can continue to market to them across multiple channels, regardless of the changes to the market landscape. Companies trust MediaWallah to provide agile privacy-first data capabilities - from onboarding to multi-party computation - to ensure that their identity data is kept safe while also delivering maximum value even as market dynamics evolve over time.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@broadsheetcomms.com

914-300-1128