Korean Venture Capital HG Ventures Invests in & Partners Derivatives DEX ApeX Pro

/EIN News/ -- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Non-custodial derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX) platform ApeX Pro has partnered HG Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Korea that focuses on projects that bridge the world of blockchain and its innovations with the mass public.



This is HG Ventures' first derivatives DEX product addition to its portfolio, which boasts over 200 blockchain-related projects spread across more than 20 countries worldwide. This partnership comes at an opportune time where a new trend of changing user trading mindsets has emerged — from centralization to decentralization, and from Web2 to Web3 in the growth of their wealth and assets.



In the digital assets realm, users are now recognizing the importance of self-custody and full ownership of their funds on a trading platform that has some of the highest security architecture in place. Users are empowered to make every trade without perpetual fear of losing their funds, or having sensitive data exposed and leaked externally. This culminates in the need for a quality crypto DEX offering, a DEX that supports futures or margin trading where decentralized leveraged investments are possible.



ApeX Pro, a permissionless derivatives DEX that is powered by and fortified with StarkWare’s Layer 2 scalability engine StarkEx, opens the gateways to limitless perpetual contracts on an order book interface while providing flexible multi-chain support. On top of that, users can enjoy no gas fees, up to 20x leverage and deep liquidity on available trading pairs, on an accelerated system that can process up to 10 trades and 1,000 orders per second.



It is imperative to provide a familiar trading model to users who are used to the centralized exchange structure, while extending the core properties of decentralization on the same platform — transparency, privacy and security — to a diverse set of users with differential trading preferences.



“At HG Ventures, it is our mission to understand people's needs and predict the future trends of the market in advance, so we can invest in and support new projects for the betterment of the public and meet their needs immediately. We expect that the crypto market and decentralized finance, in particular, will continue to see rapid growth. Derivatives product provision and support on DEXs and from the wider, dynamic DeFi ecosystem will thus be essential, now more than ever," Simon Jeung, General Partner at HG Ventures shared.

With this partnership, ApeX Pro and HG Ventures will drive further Web3 innovation together and expand the accessibility of ApeX Pro to a greater audience — all to accelerate the global mass adoption of Web3 and DEXs.





About HG Ventures

HG Ventures was founded with the mission to accelerate projects that can connect blockchain and life. We believe these projects will bring more open, equitable financial infrastructure than ever before.

Website: https://www.hgventures.io

Contact: contact@hgventures.io



About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts under a new (social trading) framework. ApeX Pro is built on the ApeX Protocol, a decentralized network that aims to shape a free and open ecosystem for all users to grow their wealth in a safe and trusted environment, where they can participate within an interconnected community.

Website: https://apex.exchange

Contact: marketing@apex.exchange



