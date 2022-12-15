New Engen Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Advertising

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading performance marketing agency, has been named to Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Advertising category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields, community, and to society at large.



The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, highlights New Engen’s unwavering commitment to giving back. The company has several noteworthy philanthropic programs - in the past year, $150,000 to organizations that support women’s rights to choose, marginalized communities, and reducing gun violence. Additionally, every year all 250 employees are given a day to volunteer for an effort of their choice.

The announcement comes on the heels of a slew of recognitions, including being named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the past two years and winning a Google Premier Partner award for Online Sales in the U.S. and Canada in 2022. Additionally, New Engen has made Adweek’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list and was a finalist for The Drum’s Awards for Motion Craft Design in 2021.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”



“This inclusion further demonstrates New Engen’s commitment to not only our business and revenue - but our communities and people.” says founder and CEO Justin Hayashi. “We are honored by the recognition and hope to set an example for others in the industry to do the same.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success

for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About New Engen

Born digital, tech-forward, data-powered, and innovation-driven, New Engen is a growth-obsessed integrated marketing agency with deep, industry-shaping expertise across media, creative, market research, and analytics. New Engen partners with the world's most innovative brands to accelerate the execution of winning ideas in a rapidly shifting market to achieve breakthrough results. For more information, please visit https://www.newengen.com/.

