Pan American Energy Announces Permit Approval for Exploration Drilling at the Horizon Lithium Project (Phase 1)

Pan American Energy secures Phase 1 drill program permitting, targeting 19 lithium prospecting core holes in Esmeralda County, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce the Company has received approval of the previously submitted Notice of Intent (“NOI”) to the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), Tonopah Field Office, for exploration drilling at its 17,334 acre Horizon Lithium Project that adjoins American Battery Technology’s Tonopah Flats Project. The Company is now permitted to drill up to nineteen (19) lithium prospecting core holes with associated access on land under the management of the BLM – Tonopah Field Office, approximately 7.4 miles west of Tonopah, Esmeralda County, Nevada.



Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, comments, “Our team has once again outperformed expectations with an exceptional permit submission. The BLM’s review of our NOI was deemed complete and containing all information required by the Surface Management Regulations. Pan American is now positioned to execute on advancing the Q1-2023 drill program. This announcement comes on the heels of exciting news in the Tonopah region this month, including the recent increase in lithium resources at American Lithium’s TLC project. We are in a fantastic position operationally and right on schedule.”





Figure 1 - Drill Hole Locations





Figure 2 - Drill Hole Locations 2

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

