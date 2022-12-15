Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA INVITATION - Chez Doris invites you to its annual Christmas party/

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Chez Doris invites you to its traditional Christmas party to be held on Thursday, December 15, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at LaSalle College in Montreal. Chez Doris will welcome women, employees, volunteers, members of the community and the media for a comforting meal in a festive and friendly atmosphere, punctuated with surprises, dancing and activities.

More than 200 people, including vulnerable and homeless women supported by Chez Doris, have already confirmed their attendance at the event. Meals will be served by representatives of the police and fire departments and gifts will be given by employees and volunteers of the organization. The party will be hosted by Sheldon Kagan and a mariachi band and Santa and his elves will be available to take photos.

DATE :

Thursday, December 15th, 2022

TIME :

Doors open at 10 h 30

LOCATION :

Collège LaSalle, 2nd floor, Salle Paul Morin, 2000, Sainte-Catherine West, Montreal, H3H 2T3


SCHEDULE


10 h 30

Doors open

11 h 00 à 11 h 45

Bingo, draw prizes, hosting by Sheldon Kagan

11 h 45

Welcome remarks by Marina Boulos-Winton

12 h 00 à 13 h 00

Lunch service

13 h 30 à 14 h 00

Mariachi band

13 h 00 à 16 h 00

Hosting by Sheldon Kagan, gift distribution, games, dance floor

13 h 00 à 16 h 00

Photos with Santa


MEDIAS : Media representatives are invited to schedule interviews or photo opportunities in advance. Contact Camille Benoit by email or phone: 514-952-4714. 

Media interview opportunities:

  • Interview with Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director
  • Interview with a counsellor
  • Interview with one or more clients of Chez Doris to learn more about their life path
  • Interview with a representative of LaSalle College
  • Interview with representatives from the police and fire departments

About Chez Doris : Chez Doris offers services and programs to provide for women's most basic and immediate needs related to coping with homelessness, poverty, mental illness and/or addictions. It is the only women's day shelter in Montréal open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Services include breakfast, lunch, and supper; access to showers, hygienic products, and a clothing depot; respite beds; telephone information and referral assistance; a financial management program; an Inuit assistance program; a housing assistance program; health and mental health services; legal and tax filing services; as well as educational and socio-recreational integration programs. www.chezdoris.org.

SOURCE Chez Doris

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c1517.html

