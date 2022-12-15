/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Government of Canada, Science North, and the Montréal Science Centre officially inaugurate the exhibition Our Climate Quest/

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A special guest from the Environment and Climate Change Canada, will be on site to officially inaugurate the climate action exhibition Our Climate Quest alongside Science North Chief Executive Officer Ashley Larose and Montréal Science Centre Director Cybèle Robichaud.

Inauguration

Date: Friday, December 16

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Montréal Science Centre, 2 rue de la Commune O., Montréal, Québec, H2Y 4B2 — 2nd floor foyer in front of the exhibition hall entrance.

Inauguration ceremonies will take place indoors. Reminder that the provincial government recommends mask wearing in crowded public areas, but mask wearing is not mandatory.

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal Corporation