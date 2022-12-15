Pico and BSO Partner to Expand Global Crypto Offerings

BSO’s Crypto Connect offers global, low-latency, cloud-to-cloud connections into leading digital asset exchanges

The expanded partnership will provide clients access to over 35 major global crypto exchanges in addition to more than 300 global venues currently available on PicoNet

The addition of Crypto Connect to the PicoNet ecosystem will give clients an easy onramp into crypto as they evaluate strategic expansion in the digital asset space



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, expanded its strategic partnership with BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, to offer clients unparalleled access to global crypto exchanges through the powerful combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.

“Deepening our partnership with BSO underscores our mission to provide global comprehensive borderless access to all liquid electronic markets. Adding BSO’s Crypto Connect service onto PicoNet instantly gives our clients access to over 35 leading global crypto exchanges augmenting our extensive network of more than 300 venues across equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and fixed income markets,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico. “There has been substantial demand by clients across segments to leverage PicoNet for turnkey access to major crypto venues, particularly in Asia, and we are pleased to expand our strong relationship with BSO to bring this solution to our clients. The combination of PicoNet and Crypto Connect further establishes Pico as the leader in comprehensive market access, infrastructure, and analytics for financial services.”

Through the partnership, Pico will extend its network providing seamless access to BSO’s Crypto Connect, offering global, low-latency, cloud-to-cloud connections into leading digital asset exchanges. Clients looking to expand into crypto over PicoNet can utilize Crypto Connect’s secure, low-latency solution as a key component of their overall strategy.

“BSO has always prided itself on delivering the mission-critical infrastructure that financial firms rely on to actively engage in capital markets,” said Michael Ourabah, Chief Executive Officer, BSO. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Pico to deliver our innovative Crypto Connect solution to asset managers, trading firms and other TradFi participants seeking to participate in crypto and digital asset trading.”

Pico clients will now have the ability to access BSO’s Crypto Connect through PicoNet, Pico’s state-of-the-art proprietary network. The network serves as the main artery for financial markets providing connectivity and data with full redundancy and seamless failover. PicoNet uses the lowest latency switches, the fastest telecommunications links, and is designed for speed, resilience, and scalability to deliver the best possible customer experience. The result is the leading global network of any service provider at the heart of Pico’s infrastructure, which supports our clients’ connectivity needs everywhere. We support this with our state-of-the-art analytics and monitoring platforms offering an unparalleled customer experience.

For more information, visit www.pico.net.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

Media Contact:

Matt Coffey

matt.coffey@pico.net

(646) 362-4385