Boston Semi Equipment Receives Order for Multiple Zeus High Voltage Handlers from Leading Power Semiconductor Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global leader in advanced automation solutions to the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, today announced that a leading power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.



“BSE’s global installed base of high voltage Zeus handlers have achieved excellent, reliable performance in some of the most challenging applications, and we are excited that our customer has once again chosen BSE to deliver the technology they need to expand their market success,” said Colin P. Scholefield, BSE’s CEO. “Our close customer partnerships have enabled Zeus high voltage solutions to surpass industry requirements. We are continuing to invest in our roadmap to reach even higher levels of performance to address emerging market needs.”

According to Yole Group, the global market for power semiconductors is expected to reach US $59B in the next 5 years, driven by growing applications in many sectors. Over the last decade, BSE has continuously innovated to support this market by delivering high voltage isolation and partial discharge test solutions, earning a reputation for world-class reliability and performance. Zeus high voltage gravity handlers are engineered with optimized test site and contact methods to operate safely and efficiently across a wide range of voltages up to and exceeding 11.8kV Peak.

About BSE:

Boston Semi Equipment LLC is a recognized global leader in test automation technology and services to semiconductor and electronics manufacturers worldwide. Our production-proven gravity and pick and place handlers play an important role in ensuring reliable testing of semiconductor devices. BSE brings decades of know-how and rich application history to every customer interaction, and we strive every day to lower test cell cost of ownership and increase equipment performance. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

